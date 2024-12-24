William’s World
Deja-Vu All Over Again?
Nobody could articulate the English language quite like Hall of Fame Baseball player Yogi Berra.
14 hrs ago
Williams World
Stop The Madness
As the month of November begins and we again turn our clocks back an hour (Thank God) it occurs to me, as it does twice a year every year, that the TIME…
Mar 9
Firing People Is A Good Start - But It's Not Enough
As Elon’s chainsaw continues to slice through the bloated Federal bureaucracy and that same bureaucracy, along with the Deep State which it serves…
Mar 3
Williams World
February 2025
Williams World Goes To The Movies
Okay, I didn’t actually GO to a movie theatre, buy a ticket and a $20 tub of popcorn and spend two hours shifting left to right in my seat in unison…
Feb 24
Williams World
Remembering Rush, The Best Friend I Never Met
It was late 1991 or early 1992, I’m living in San Francisco working as a salesman with a territory covering Northern California and the Pacific…
Feb 17
Williams World
January 2025
Welcome Back President Trump
The Winds Of Change Are A Blowing
Jan 27
Williams World
We Are Five Days Away…. Again!
November 4, 2008, I’m with my wife watching the Presidential election results being finalized and Obama wins, to nobodies surprise.
Jan 15
Williams World
Jihadis In Our Military - Who Would’ve Thunk?
Remember this guy?
Jan 4
Williams World
December 2024
Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.
Remembering The Real Reason For The Season
Dec 24, 2024
Williams World
God Is Great, Beer Is Good, And People Are Crazy. Well, Maybe Not That Crazy?
Last week I posted an article concerning the Daniel Penny trial in New York and just how insane it was that a jury of his peers could not acquit this…
Dec 10, 2024
Williams World
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Is Wrong With New York City?
I know, it’s a silly question, but WTF is wrong in New York?
Dec 7, 2024
Williams World
November 2024
Thank You Mr. Musk
In 2022 Elon Musk acquired Twitter for something like $44 million dollars, and shortly thereafter rebranded it X. X marked the spot, and the spot…
Nov 24, 2024
Williams World
