Nobody could articulate the English language quite like Hall of Fame Baseball player Yogi Berra. A talented athlete for sure, but master of the English language, absolutely. So much so they even coined a name for his unique brand of communication: Yogi-isms. I wonder how Yogi might have described today’s political landscape in the Trump era. I’m sure it would be insightful and amusing.

How Would Yogi Describe The 2020 Presidential Election And Joe Biden?

Yogi famously said: “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.” Would he have said in 2020 regarding the election and the ballot counting: “It ain’t over ’til the Democrats say it’s over?” Perhaps he might have said: “I usually take a two hour nap from one to four.” (A Biden-ism for certain), or any number of other profundities.

Attorney General Is Kind Of Important

The election of 2020 was rigged, which is just another way of saying it was stolen. If you didn’t understand that then, you should by now. Bill Barr, as Trump’s A.G. after the disaster that was Jeff Sessions, seemed to come out swinging for the fences at first, seemingly interested in “equal and fair justice” under the law. However when push came to shove he showed himself to be less steadfast once the election results were questioned by President Trump. Barr took up the official establishment position that the election was legitimate, that January 6th was an insurrection and Trump acted inappropriately and he’s never backed away from those positions.

Fast forward to today and what the heck is up with Pam Bondi? Is it already time for President Trump to make a lineup change? She seems to be pulling a Bill Barr already. She is coming off as unserious about fulfilling her mandate to “Restore Equal Justice.” Even Bill Barr pretended to be on the right side of things for a while, as demonstrated by the heat he took from the Corporate Media and Democrat politicians. That heat immediately evaporated away when he started denouncing Trump and Trump’s assertion that the 2020 election had been rigged/stolen. Did he flip flop to avoid media heat? Is Pam Bondi just playing to the corporate media as well? Or is she just another establishment “wolf in sheep’s clothing”? Who knows, but if she continues down this road her tenure as A.G. needs to end, and SOON!

Firings, Yes. Prosecutions, Yes And Double Yes. Punishments, Absolutely!

As I laid out in a previous post: firing people is not going to be enough. Forced resignations are not the end of the story. Certain people need to be indicted, tried and convicted. But most important of all: PUNISHED! Punishment can be financial or it can be imprisonment or both, whatever is appropriate on a case by case basis. Fixing our broken and corrupt Justice system, including the FBI is the most important part of Trump’s domestic mandate. THE MOST IMPORTANT! Equal to or even greater than securing the border, because if this two-tiered justice system becomes more deeply entrenched and permanent, America will become a police state. If that happens, the border issue as we know it, will likely just go away by itself over time. After all who sneaks into a police state? (Anybody trying to break into North Korea? How about Cuba?). Yeah, I didn’t think so. Depending on how bad things get it might end up being us trying to break out of America, wouldn’t that be a kick in the Grapefruits? Imagine a scenario where Trump gets his big beautiful wall finally built, and it ends up not keeping people out, but keeping us in! Sounds a little Soviet Union-ish doesn’t it? (Thought we tore that wall down once).

Back to the Attorney General issue. I’ll re-link here again the Kyle Seraphin interview from the fourth paragraph above regarding Pam Bondi. I think he sums things up quite well.

The manner in which the Epstein Files debacle recently unfolded does not have to be the end of Bondi’s tenure as Attorney General, but if she doesn’t course correct soon and stop making these type of unforced errors, it should be. As they say on NFL Draft Day: PAM BONDI IS NOW ON THE CLOCK, or as Yogi Berra might say: “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”

We the people are not, or at least should not be, in the mood for deja-vu all over again. I hope President Trump really understands this. I’m sure Yogi would have something inspiring to say about it, were he still with us.