As Elon’s chainsaw continues to slice through the bloated Federal bureaucracy and that same bureaucracy, along with the Deep State which it serves continues to play the same old song of bait and switch, obfuscation and deception demonstrated by things like The Epstein Files, there is only one destination which “We The People” will ultimately arrive at. It will either be a safe harbor or it will be the bottom of the sea. There seems to be a lot of speculation going on lately (from one extreme to the polar opposite extreme) about Trump and his assembled team. It ranges from: 1) It’s all a part of Trump’s brilliant negotiating style, you know 4D chess and such, or 2) Trump is just blowing smoke up our skirts like every other Republican Politician and he’s really just an undercover deep state player, and every conceivable shade of gray in between.

At this point I see nothing I can add to that conversation, or desire to add since there is no shortage of others willing to occupy that space, so for the sake of this post I’ll just follow my instinct and assume that Trump and his team are doing, and will continue to do the right thing for the right reasons. What I want to emphasize here is: as Elon and Big Balls continue to uncover the corruption and grift at all levels of Government and the perpetrators begin resigning or losing their jobs and benefits that “We The People” should not accept their ousters, voluntary or otherwise as the final word in the matter. In many cases crimes have been committed and prosecutions need to take place, and above all else prison sentences (or worse) must be imposed where appropriate. Otherwise justice cannot be served.

What We Have Here Is A Failure To Communicate

The actions of certain deep state members of the FBI demonstrate they just don’t get it, or don’t want to get it and so it remains our duty, “We The People” through our influence on The President, the Justice Department and our Representatives to resend the message loud and clear. Indictments need to start going out ASAP! Nothing has the ability to get a man’s (or woman’s) attention like a prison door slamming shut behind him or her. Of course the Big Fish like Jim “Slim Shady” Comey, John Brennan, Meritless Garland, and Fat Alvin Bragg (not to mention The Original Gangster herself, Hillary Clinton) amongst others must not escape justice.

But there is currently plenty of low hanging fruit that can be pursued right now, just from the abuses at USAID alone. No doubt there will be more to come as the deep state is unwound further, and the message is sent over and over again that this time there will be consequences.

A Short Drop And A Quick Stop?

There might even be some for whom the justified punishment might be The Ultimate Punishment. What many of our “Public Servants” (insert laugh track here) might be guilty of is nothing less than Treason. The Constitution specifically identifies what constitutes treason against the United States. Treason is limited to two types of conduct: 1) “levying war” against the United States; or 2) giving aid and comfort to enemies of the United States. Treason is not easy to prove but certainly some activities that the FBI (to name just one) and other departments, as well as some elected officials have been involved in could be construed as “levying war or giving aid and comfort” to our enemies. Take for example: willfully and deliberately bringing in (not only allowing in, but purposefully bringing in) criminal illegal aliens from China, the Middle East, Africa, Venezuela, etc. (mostly military age men) and positioning them throughout the nation at tax payer expense. Sounds a little “Aidey and Comfortey” does it not?

Treason is a pretty big deal, in fact it is directly mentioned in the Constitution as being a crime for which the prescribed punishment is Death. So, a short drop followed by a quick stop might be called for in cases involving the most egregious offenders. After a FAIR trial of course. The same fate might be appropriate for those who perpetrated the Covid Hoax and have caused so much suffering and death as a result, not just from the man made virus but even more so from the Mandated Jabs. If it’s not treason it certainly qualifies as Crimes Against Humanity.

Just one final note to Elon: You might need a much bigger chainsaw, or at least start keeping one or two extra as back ups in case the first one overheats and burns out. I think this fraud, waste and abuse now coming to light is going to be just the proverbial “Tip Of The Iceberg.” But seriously, people must be prosecuted, perhaps a lot of people and the FBI seems like a great place to begin handing out court dates.