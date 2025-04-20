Matthew Chapter 28:

IN the end of the sabbath, as it began to dawn

toward the first day of the week, came Mary

Magdalene and the other Mary to see the sepulchre.

2 And, behold, there was a great earthquake: for the

angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came

and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat

upon it.

3 His countenance was like lightning, and his

raiment white as snow:

4 And for fear of him the keepers did shake, and

became as dead men.

5 And the angel answered and said unto the women,

Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was

crucified.

6 He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see

the place where the Lord lay.

7 And go quickly, and tell his disciples that he is

risen from the dead; and, behold, he goeth before

you into Galilee; there shall ye see him: lo, I have

told you.

8 And they departed quickly from the sepulchre with

fear and great joy; and did run to bring his disciples

word.

9 And as they went to tell his disciples, behold,

Jesus met them, saying, All hail. And they came and

held him by the feet, and worshipped him.

10 Then said Jesus unto them, Be not afraid: go tell

my brethren that they go into Galilee, and there shall

they see me.

11 Now when they were going, behold, some of the

watch came into the city, and shewed unto the chief

priests all the things that were done.

12 And when they were assembled with the elders,

and had taken counsel, they gave large money unto

the soldiers,

13 Saying, Say ye, His disciples came by night, and

stole him away while we slept.

14 And if this come to the governor’s ears, we will

persuade him, and secure you.

15 So they took the money, and did as they were

taught: and this saying is commonly reported among

the Jews until this day.

16 Then the eleven disciples went away into

Galilee, into a mountain where Jesus had appointed

them.

17 And when they saw him, they worshipped him:

but some doubted.

18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All

power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.

19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing

them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and

of the Holy Ghost:

20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I

have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway,

even unto the end of the world.

“He is risen!”

Hoping your Easter is happy and blessed.