Have A Blessed Easter Everyone
Matthew Chapter 28:
IN the end of the sabbath, as it began to dawn
toward the first day of the week, came Mary
Magdalene and the other Mary to see the sepulchre.
2 And, behold, there was a great earthquake: for the
angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came
and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat
upon it.
3 His countenance was like lightning, and his
raiment white as snow:
4 And for fear of him the keepers did shake, and
became as dead men.
5 And the angel answered and said unto the women,
Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was
crucified.
6 He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see
the place where the Lord lay.
7 And go quickly, and tell his disciples that he is
risen from the dead; and, behold, he goeth before
you into Galilee; there shall ye see him: lo, I have
told you.
8 And they departed quickly from the sepulchre with
fear and great joy; and did run to bring his disciples
word.
9 And as they went to tell his disciples, behold,
Jesus met them, saying, All hail. And they came and
held him by the feet, and worshipped him.
10 Then said Jesus unto them, Be not afraid: go tell
my brethren that they go into Galilee, and there shall
they see me.
11 Now when they were going, behold, some of the
watch came into the city, and shewed unto the chief
priests all the things that were done.
12 And when they were assembled with the elders,
and had taken counsel, they gave large money unto
the soldiers,
13 Saying, Say ye, His disciples came by night, and
stole him away while we slept.
14 And if this come to the governor’s ears, we will
persuade him, and secure you.
15 So they took the money, and did as they were
taught: and this saying is commonly reported among
the Jews until this day.
16 Then the eleven disciples went away into
Galilee, into a mountain where Jesus had appointed
them.
17 And when they saw him, they worshipped him:
but some doubted.
18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All
power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.
19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing
them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and
of the Holy Ghost:
20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I
have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway,
even unto the end of the world.
“He is risen!”
Hoping your Easter is happy and blessed.
