Joseph is a common name in the Bible, appearing a total of sixteen times in the Old and New Testaments. Some Josephs are well known, like Joseph the husband of Mary, or Joseph a son of Jacob (Genesis 37-50). Others like Joseph Barsabbas (who lost out to Matthias when the Disciples cast lots to determine a replacement for Judas, Acts 1:26) are not well known. Another well known Joseph if you read the Bible, but maybe not so well known to new or less active Christians, and to non-Christians, is Joseph of Arimathea.

The Death Of Jesus

Matthew 27:46 states: About three in the afternoon Jesus cried out in a loud voice, “Eli, Eli, lema sabachthani?” (which means “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”). Then in Matthew 27:47-50 it says: When some of those standing there heard this, they said, “He’s calling Elijah.” Immediately one of them ran and got a sponge. He filled it with wine vinegar, put it on a staff, and offered it to Jesus to drink. The rest said, “Now leave him alone. Let’s see if Elijah comes to save him.” And when Jesus had cried out again in a loud voice, he gave up his spirit.

The execution of Jesus Christ was finished.

So Who Was Joseph Of Arimathea?

Joseph of Arimathea appears in each of the four Gospels (Matthew 27:57-61, Mark 15:42-47, Luke 23:50-54 and John 19:38-42 specifically around the time of Jesus’ crucifixion and burial. Joseph of Arimathea was a member of the Sanhedrin, the council that condemned Jesus, but he stood in opposition to the ruling of the council, as stated in Luke 23:50-51.

Joseph of Arimathea was a highly respected and wealthy member of the Jewish community, and a secret follower of Jesus Christ, as was Nicodemus. By the time Jesus was about to be crucified both men had overcome their fear of condemnation for following Christ, by their fellow Jews. After the death of Jesus, Joseph of Arimathea went to Pontius Pilate and requested the body be turned over to him for burial in Josephs’ private tomb. Pilate acquiesced to his request and Joseph, along with Nicodemus prepared Jesus’ body and sealed it in the tomb.

He Was A Good And Just Man

Joseph, and Nicodemus were two men who had power, wealth, and influence, but willingly “bucked the system” so to speak, because ultimately they were steadfast in their faith. I’m sure you can think of people, perhaps famous people, or people in your personal acquaintance that take an unpopular position, and stand by it regardless of the blowback. Probably you can name others who buckle, instantly or in short order, when personal comfort, reputation or fortune are placed at risk. It’s likely that the latter group is much larger than the former, and so it was in Josephs time.

Unfortunately, the historic records pertaining to the deaths of Joseph and Nicodemus are not clear. Several myths and legends as to what happened to both men after they buried Jesus are vague and somewhat speculative, so beyond what is mentioned in the Gospels, not much is known. Today is Good Friday in 2026, and I’m taking a moment to meditate on Joseph and Nicodemus, and on their courage and commitment.

Have a blessed Easter.