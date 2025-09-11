Remember on September 11, 2001 when you heard about, or watched on TV the first plane hit the Twin Towers? Remember where you were and what you were doing? I’m guessing most of you who were adults at the time, remember it vividly. Like those who were alive when Pearl Harbor was attacked or when JFK was assassinated. Or, even when something good happened, like Neil Armstrong taking his first step onto the lunar surface. If you were old enough to understand what was happening, you likely remember exactly where you were and what you were doing.

In 2001 Americans sill had enough faith in their institutions to think that their government would do the right thing following the attacks of September 11. While cynicism was certainly alive and well, there was still a core belief that the people in charge loved their country and were true of heart, at least most were anyway. I remember having conversations on September 12th with people my age at work. We were all fired up, ready to enlist, except we were all too old to be accepted into the military. Bravado, for sure, but nonetheless sincere. Many who were not constrained by age did abandon careers, even good careers in some cases and leave their families to go off and fight. Something not all that uncommon in past generations. As in the past, most who volunteered to fight were not well known, nor famous, or even necessarily successful. A few though, like Pat Tillman were.

The aftermath of 9-11 was the last time I can recall American’s coming together, at least most American’s, in unity behind a common noble mission. It did not take long however before even the most optimistic and patriotic American began to figure out the BIG LIE we were being sold. Even in the wake of this “Pearl Harbor” size event it was becoming clear that our institutions were no longer operating in our best interests and our elected government officials were not doing the right things. This was no longer the same America of the “Greatest Generation” which fought World War Two.

21 Martyrs

In late 2014 ISIS took 21 Coptic Christians captive in Northern Africa. You may recall their execution as it was posted on YouTube by the terrorist group. A recent short anime film produced by among others, actor Jonathan Roumie, documents the story. The 21 Coptic Christians were given numerous chances to live if they would simply deny their Christian faith. None did, and so all were murdered.

Today Is 9-11, 2025. Twenty-Four Years Later

Today is 9-11, a day which for a growing number of Americans means nothing special, it’s just another Thursday at work or school. Unfortunately, that’s the way it is, not only for the under 35 members of our society but for a large number of the elders who should know better. NEVER FORGET? More and more it feels like NEVER MIND!

On this 9-11 Anniversary it is, as it always is, important to honor those who died in service to our nation, not just on that day twenty-four years ago, but every day since, including TODAY. The sacrifices made by these men and women (both living and dead) should never be forgotten regardless of the actions and motives of the people in charge (then and now). Anyone who was around during the aftermath of Vietnam remembers the terrible manner in which our returning warriors were treated. Never again should we allow the sacrifices of the honorable to be tarnished by the disingenuousness of those who sent them into the line of fire.

So What Does The Execution Of 21 Christians Have To Do With Sept. 11, 2025?

Not unlike the mid nineteenth century this nation is in a civil war, a non shooting (unless you count assassination attempts) civil war as of now, but a civil war nonetheless. America was founded as a Christian nation, on Biblical foundations, in spite of what your “so-called” teachers may have told you. The Christian values that united us for so long, so united us that even a “Hot” civil war, fought over the span of many years could not permanently tear us apart. The Christian values that allowed us to defeat NAZI Germany and EMPIRICAL Japan in World War Two. The Christian values, whose remnants still burned bright enough in our collective conscience to move good and honorable people to leave comfortable, successful lives and go abroad to Hell Holes like Afghanistan and Iraq, Libya and Somalia to defend America against Terrorists following September 11, 2001. That calling, whether known to all, most, or only a few of them at the time, came from a desire deep inside their hearts and minds to serve a higher power. The same desire to serve a higher power that moved 21 men to accept their own deaths at the hands of ISIS terrorists rather than to deny God.

Will There Be Enough Willing To answer The Call Next Time?

Ask yourself how many people in your own personal circle, be they relatives, friends or work acquaintances will say YES, I will go? I’ll interrupt my career, my schooling, I’ll give up money, and comfort, and I’ll leave my home to serve my country. Will you? Will I? Now ask, how many will say NO, I will not renounce my faith in God? Even as the cold hard steel of a knife begins pressing against my neck. Will you? Will I? None of us should exempt ourselves from honestly answering these kinds of questions (and if the answers we come up with make us a little uneasy, maybe make us squirm a bit, perhaps we need to reconsider at least some of our life choices).

How many of us riding on a commuter train will intervene, DANIEL PENNY style, when someone suddenly stands up and begins attacking an innocent TRAIN PASSENGER? How many will even administer to a dying woman lying on the floor bleeding out? Will you? Will I? (While someone did eventually come over to where IRYNA ZARUTSKA lie dying, by then it was too late to even give comfort to her in her last moments). What will you do? What will I do? Perhaps the time for each of us to think these questions through is now, rather than later. None of us will be, nor should we expect to be exempt from judgement because of our actions or inactions. Judgement not only by society at large, but judgement by God. Especially by God.

What Is Needed Most Is Faith In God, Through Jesus Christ

What we need most in this country, if we are to remain the nation we were founded to be, if we are to remain the society we ARE chosen to be, is to again unite in a common commitment to that which is true, good, and beautiful. This happens only through faith, only through a deep unwavering faith, the kind of faith demonstrated on a beach in Africa over a decade ago by 21 condemned men. If we can again, as a nation begin moving closer to that place of faith in God, a place we have been before, then we might just discover that many of our societal ills will simply take care of themselves, will just begin disappearing. It has always worked that way, and so it shall again.