It was late 1991 or early 1992, I’m living in San Francisco working as a salesman with a territory covering Northern California and the Pacific Northwest up to the Canadian border. With Idaho, Utah and Northern Nevada thrown in for good measure, a geographically large territory. On this particular day though, I was in The Bay Area making sales calls and punching the buttons on my car radio searching for something interesting as I drove between appointments when I heard this guy saying things I was not accustomed to hearing coming out of my radio. I paused to listen for a while. What??? Who is this guy and did he really just say that?

That was my first exposure to Rush Limbaugh and from that day on when I was in my car (which was a lot of the time) I no longer punched the buttons on my radio. From nine a.m. until noon pacific time the radio was tuned to one station. Though I could not claim “ditto head” status from the very beginning of Rush’s national show, which began the first of August 1988, I did become a listener early on. Rush Limbaugh’s radio show would be number one in America right from its earliest days until his death more than three decades later.

Long before there was so called “Conservative” media like cable channel Fox News, there was one voice calling out the “Mainstream Media” and that voice belonged to Rush Limbaugh. The powerful players behind the “Government-Corporate-Media Complex” were not happy to have such a diametrically opposed point of view prominently displayed on the national stage and so did everything they could to derail Rush, with some success unfortunately. But Rush persevered, stood tall, took the arrows and powered through, eventually clearing the way for others like Sean Hannity and Mark Levin to bring their voices to the national dialogue as well.

Rush: The Lone Gunslinger

Rush Limbaugh was kind of like the lone gunslinger in the old western movies, the mysterious stranger who rides into town and takes on the outlaws who are terrorizing the town folk. There were no real competitors to the established media at the time, as I alluded to, Cable news was in its infancy, social media was at least fifteen or twenty years away from being influential and nobody even knew what a “Podcast” was or would become. (Now it seems like everyone except for me has a podcast).

Every day, with half his brain tied behind his back Rush came to the airwaves and did one simple thing: speak common sense. He did this consistently throughout his radio career, it came natural to him because it’s easy to speak your beliefs when you know what they are, when you’re speaking them from the heart, and not trying to fool anyone. That’s why Rush stood out and why he was successful and why he was problematic for certain powerful people and institutions whose ox he was goring. Rush understood the forces tearing at the social fabric, undermining America and its unique culture. He thoroughly understood the motives, strategies and tactics being used, therefore he was able to explain it to his audience. In his words: “He was able to make the complex understandable.”

I remember one particular story Rush told shortly after Donald Trump was elected in 2016 but prior to his inauguration. It stands out in my mind as a good example of just how “on the cutting edge of societal evolution” Rush was. Rush and President Trump were playing golf in Florida when President Trump said something like: “Now that the election is over the country will unite behind me.” Rush quickly corrected him, explaining that they, (the left) will never accept your Presidency, they will continue to oppose you and sabotage you at every turn. I remember my head nodding along in agreement as Rush explained to President Trump why his assumption of unity was so wrong. I was a little surprised that President Trump did not instinctively understand just what he was going to be up against. Imagine how much anguish President Trump and the nation might have been spared had Rush’s statement of obvious truth been as apparent to Donald Trump as it was to me and no doubt others in the Rush audience.

There is a school of thought currently out there which asserts that if President Trump’s second term had not been delayed by four years, four years of political assassination attempts (literally and figuratively) he would not be the same man he is today and therefore not as effective, not as committed to making the changes he is currently undertaking. That’s a valid point and of course there’s no way of knowing with certainty what might have been. Either way, I know President Trump now gets the point Rush was making nearly a decade ago, thank God.

The Day The Golden EIB Microphone Fell Forever Silent

February 17, 2021, four years ago today, the Golden EIB Microphone falls forever silent. Rush Limbaugh, the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all Time) of talk radio hosts loses his battle with lung cancer. While all Rush listeners knew his death was imminent it still came as a shock.

The industry that Rush created (saved), talk radio, is still thriving today in spite of repeated declarations of its demise. Rush Limbaugh’s EIB network continues to grow and thrive. Clay Travis and Buck Sexton are on the EIB network from noon to 3 p.m. Eastern, Rush’s original time slot, with Dan Bongino on a different network at the same time. Both programs are considered by some to be continuations or replacements for the Rush Limbaugh show. Not to knock any of these guys, they are all unique and capable carriers of the torch, but it’s still worth noting that it takes 3 people to “fill” Rush’s shoes, arguably with a little wiggle room left in the toes. Clay, Buck and Dan are the first to admit that they are no Rush Limbaugh.

So, death comes eventually to us all, even the G.O.A.T. of talk radio. I think a caller to Rush’s show shortly after he passed away summed up best the relationship between Rush and his audience when he said to the fill in host, Brett Winterble: “Rush is the best friend I never met." That sentiment instantly rang true for me and best encapsulates my own experience over thirty years of listening to Rush. He was a best friend even though I never knew him personally. There will never be another Rush Limbaugh.

Listen to Rush Limbaugh’s final broadcast here. If you listen you may notice just how relevant his comments are today, four years later.