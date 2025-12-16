Discipleship Is Costly

On January 30, 1933, Dietrich Bonhoeffer gives a radio address to his countrymen in Germany, warning them not to idolize their new Fuhrer. His message is cut off mid-sentence. The NAZI regime seeks to “Nationalize” Germanys’ churches, making the Fuhrer head of the Church instead of Jesus Christ. In 1934 as a response, Bonhoeffer forms the Confessing Church, which operates underground in opposition to Hitler’s plans. In 1937 the NAZI’s shut down the underground seminary of the Confessing Church in Finkenwalde where Bonhoeffer has been teaching since 1935, and by 1938 every German Pastor is required to swear allegiance to Adolph Hitler. Events such as these would only serve to intensify Bonhoeffer’s resolve and lead him to become even more militant in his opposition to Hitler. In 1943 Bonhoeffer is arrested and imprisoned for helping smuggle fourteen Jews out of Germany, and then in 1944 he’s implicated in Operation Valkyrie, the unsuccessful plot to assassinate Hitler. Bonhoeffer is now on a collision course with the Fuhrer, a course which ultimately leads to his death.

“So heaven is torn open above us humans, and the joyful message of God’s salvation in Jesus Christ rings out from heaven to earth as a cry of joy. I believe, and in believing I receive Christ; I have everything. I live before God”. - Dietrich Bonhoeffer -

On April 8, 1945 Dietrich Bonhoeffer, German Pastor, Theologian and leading opponent of Hitlers’ third reich, is sentenced to death at the Flossenbürg Concentration Camp. On April 9th Bonhoeffer is hanged. His last words are; “this is… for me, the beginning of life.” On April 30th Adolph Hitler commits suicide and a week later on May 7, 1945, Germany surrenders and the war, at least in Europe, is over.

He Had A Dream

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today. I have a dream that one day down in Alabama, with its vicious racists, with its governor having his lips dripping with the words of interposition and nullification, that one day right down in Alabama little Black boys and Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers. I have a dream today.” -Martin Luther King Jr.-

April 4, 1968, shots ring out in Memphis Tennessee and Martin Luther King Jr. is mortally wounded while standing on a balcony at the Lorraine Motel. Martin Luther King Jr. was doing what he always did, speaking out and leading a peaceful movement for civil rights. JAMES EARL RAY, a lifelong criminal was arrested, and after pleading guilty, sentenced to 99 years in prison. Ray later tried to withdraw his guilty plea and get a jury trial, claiming he was set up. He was unsuccessful and in 1998 he died in prison.

He Also Had A Dream

“Faith and freedom go hand in hand. A nation that loses its faith will inevitably lose its freedom.” -Charlie Kirk-

September 10, 2025 shots ring out in Orem Utah and Charlie Kirk is assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University. He was doing what he always did, taking his message of free speech and Christian Faith to places where it is not popular. Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s accused assassin, is a great example of the sort of disillusioned young person these Universities have been churning out for generations. The type of young man for whom things might have been different had he exposed himself to, and taken to heart, Charlie’s message of humility, love and service to God. Turns out that if you prioritize things like humility, love and service, the rest of life pretty much takes care of itself, so teach your children well.

Salvation And Discipleship - Cheap Versus Costly Grace

From Bonhoeffer to King to Kirk, the cost of discipleship is your life. Bonhoeffer’s meaning of cost is deeper than just mortal life in a fallen world, though it certainly did cost him that. As it did for King and Kirk. Bonhoeffer’s really pointing to the dichotomy which exists between what he calls “cheap grace” and “costly grace” and is explained in depth in his 1937 book; The Cost Of Discipleship.

“Cheap grace is the grace we bestow on ourselves . . the preaching of forgiveness without requiring repentance, baptism without church discipline, communion without confession. Cheap grace is grace without discipleship. . . .“Costly grace is the gospel which must be sought again and again, the gift which must be asked for, the door at which a man must knock. ...“It is costly because it costs a man his life, and it is grace because it gives a man the only true life.” —The Cost of Discipleship-

King and Bonhoeffer were both 39 years old when they were killed, Kirk was 31. Three young men whose short lives impacted this world far more than the lives of most who live twice as long. What all three had in common was a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ.

The Original Disciples And The Great Commission

About two thousand years ago another group of young men, led by Jesus Christ, also lived impactful lives. If you look at what happened to Christ’s disciples following his Crucifixion and Resurrection, back when being killed for voicing unpopular beliefs wasn’t as quick and clean as a gunshot, you realize that discipleship might not just cost your life, but also some lengthy periods of imprisonment and torture. Except for Judas, who killed himself following his betrayal of Jesus, all the disciples went out into the world to fulfill the Great Commission. While some details surrounding the Deaths Of The Disciples are vague (only John died a natural death while imprisoned on the Island of Patmos), not a single one of them denied Christ as Lord, though doing so might have spared their lives, or at least some serious discomfort. Instead, most endured terrible and excruciating torture, like crucifixion, being burned in oil, or even skinned alive, which is possibly what happened to Bartholomew /(Nathanael)

Bonhoeffer stood up against a powerful government, the Third Reich. King stood up against a powerful culture, the Jim Crow South. Kirk stood up against a powerful institution, the American Education Establishment. All three stood in TRUTH, cloaked in the armor of God. Christian discipleship is proclaiming TRUTH, and TRUTH never changes. Why would it? It’s TRUTH!

Spoiler alert! TRUTH has never been popular. Most people don’t want to hear it, don’t want to seek it, don’t want to confront it, don’t want to know it. They didn’t two thousand years ago, and they don’t today. It makes people “uncomfortable.” In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s martyrdom, pundits, podcasters, politicians, and the so called “experts” are all chiming in on what’s up next for Turning Point U.S.A. Few of these “voices” have the best interests of the country or young people as their priority. The goal of these individuals and organizations is, for most, to kill the TPUSA movement before it can grow larger and/or gain more influence. Just as certain people tried to do with King’s movement and Hitler attempted to do with Bonhoeffer and others who opposed him. To what extent they will succeed in the matter of TPUSA is not clear, it’s too early to tell, but anyone interested in seeing Charlie’s mission succeed, both inside and outside of the TPUSA organization, needs to be cognizant of Quislings and Grifters, because they are everywhere.

Quislings And Grifters

From Britannica Online:

Vidkun Quisling: (born July 18, 1887, Fyresdal, Norway—died October 24, 1945, Akershus Fortress, Oslo) was a Norwegian army officer whose collaboration with Nazi Germany in their occupation of Norway during World War II established his name as a synonym for “traitor.” He was executed for treason and other crimes.

Whenever a movement as large and successful as TPUSA loses its “Founder and Leader” the doors swing wide open to any number of con artists, liars and propagandists. In our modern world this includes anonymous keyboard warriors, politicians and media mouthpieces at all levels. They rush in, ready to exploit any perceived weakness or opportunity for personal gain. Most are just little barking dogs, snarling and circling around the ankles of a much larger animal. However some, like Candace Owens, have a large audience and a much broader influence, if not necessarily a firmer grasp on reality and morality. The same kind of thing happened in the wake of Martin Luther Kings’ assassination. The leadership void created by Kings’ sudden absence was filled by Quislings and Grifters like, but not limited to, Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton. Most of these “hangers on” are motivated strictly by a desire for fame, power and money, rather than by any desire for truth and justice. Truth is still uncomfortable, lies can be quite profitable.

The legacies of Bonhoeffer and King are now etched firmly in the history books, while Charlie’s final legacy is still being written. In the short term, people who knew Charlie and loved him will face ongoing challenges posed by Grifters like Candace Owens, who will no doubt come up with some new divinations of a connection between Charlie’s murder and the French Presidents’ wife(?), the Egyptian Air Force, or of course, Israel (the Jews). Maybe it was Erika Kirk who killed Charlie? I think I may even have heard Candace float that one already. If not, don’t be surprised if she does some time soon. Anything for a buck, right Candace?

The Stupid Person

In his book, Letters And Papers From Prison, Published posthumously, Bonhoeffer wrote about the stupid person and how pointless it is to try and convince such people of anything contrary to their set beliefs. He asserts that stupidity is not so much an intellectual defect, but a moral one. Watch this short Video which summarizes his “Theory of Stupidity” and see if you don’t notice similarities to a growing segment of our modern society, maybe even to someone you personally know.

By Their Fruits You Will Know Them

15 “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. 16 You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thorn bushes or figs from thistles? 17 Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. 18 A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit.19 Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20 Therefore by their fruits you will know them” Matthew 7:15-20

Bonhoeffer, King and Kirk, three imperfect sinners, as we all are. Men who rose above their sinful natures by giving their lives over to Jesus Christ. Men who chose costly grace, and by so doing forfeited their “Earthly” lives at a young age. Three men who bore much fruit. We should all strive to mirror in our own lives just a fraction of their bounty. Or I guess instead, we could just become social media Grifters and chase the fame and money.

Does A Real Movement Transcend Its Leader?

Can a movement survive the loss of its leader? I think most of us would probably say, yes. Does a real movement transcend its leader? That question is harder to answer with certainty. The Civil Rights Movement surely survived Martin Luther Kings death, but did it transcend his leadership? Likewise, can Turning Point USA survive Charlies’ death? Again, yes it can. What will it ultimately look like five years, ten years, even fifty years from now? I can offer no definitive answers, I’m just asking questions. This is still a fallen world, and so it will go until the day of the Lords’ return.

Ecclesiastes 1:9 (NKJV): “That which has been is what will be, that which is done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun.”