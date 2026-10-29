“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime”. It’s a quote often misattributed to Joseph Stalin, but it was actually said by Lavrentiy Beria, Joseph Stalin’s chief enforcer. In the 1930’s Beria was a high level party boss who personally oversaw political persecutions from 1936 to 1938 during Stalins Great Purge, when half a million people were killed. Beria became head of the NKVD (the Soviet secret police) in 1938, where he administered a vast network of labour camps throughout the Soviet Union.

January 6th 2021 And The Emergence (Revelation) Of America’s Secret Police(?)

On December 4th 2025 Brian Cole Jr, a thirty year old autistic man from Virginia was arrested by the FBI and charged with planting the infamous pipe bombs around the U.S. Capitol the evening of January 5th 2021. The following day, January 6th, the worst “INSURRECTION” on American soil since the Civil War occurred, when citizens showed up en masse to “peacefully and patriotically” protest a rigged election. After five years of pretending to search for the suspicious hoodie clad individual seen in video surveillance around the Capitol area where the bombs were placed, the Federal government suddenly found and arrested an autistic man whose physical characteristics: size, skin color and gait, bear no resemblance to the person in the surveillance videos.

Anti social tendencies, strictly adhering to precise daily routines, are two common traits of people with autism. These traits have been observed in Brian over the years, both by his family and neighbors. Brian lives at home with his parents, but still manages to work at such jobs as driving for Door Dash, and helping at his father’s bail bond business. As for his Confession (which he has recanted), it’s common for autistic individuals to say things they didn’t mean, or admit to things they didn’t do, just to get out of uncomfortable situations; like an FBI interrogation. Federal law enforcement agencies are aware of this tendency, and their agents are trained in proper interrogation methods for dealing with autistic suspects. In Brians’ case however, not only were these interrogation methods ignored, but when he was arrested Brian was not read his Miranda Rights. Unfortunately, Brian agreed to talk without having legal counsel present.

Brian’s condition falls on the milder end of the autism spectrum, and isn’t as severe as that portrayed by Dustin Hoffman in the movie Rain Man. Regardless of that, having no new credible evidence five years after the bombs were placed, the U.S. Justice Department suddenly claims they’ve got their man.

Show Me The “Rain Man” And I’ll Show You The Crime

FBI Director Kash Patel announces the pipe bombers arrest (inset photo of Brian Cole)

The Soviet Union was America’s great enemy during the Cold War, but we all know the kind of things that happened there could never happen here, especially in the twenty-first century, after all we’re better than that. Actually the truth is the opposite. The kind of things we know happened in the USSR are happening here, just not to the gruesome extent as in the old Soviet Union. Not yet anyway. Remember the J6 Political Prisoners? The majority of people who were arrested and held in prison without due process did nothing illegal or wrong, they simply showed up to legitimately voice their concerns to their government, as is guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.

Remember also, it wasn’t too long ago that a former, now current President of the United States had his home raided in the early morning hours by federal agents. Then in 2023 he was arrested and dragged through several specious legal battles, and of course nearly assassinated twice. Given all that, it’s ironic that his administration is currently “allowing soviet style” tactics to be used against an innocent man in order to do what? Apparently to cover up certain activities of a federal agency (FBI), that not only played a significant role in the J6 atrocities, but also in the subsequent persecutions of the President himself.

The circumstances surrounding the pipe bomb incident have been suspicious from the beginning, but thanks in part to the work of Dan Bongino (prior to his stint as Deputy Director of the FBI where he apparently sold out, for whatever reason), and Steve Baker (who has never sold out), it appears likely the real pipe bomber was a member of the Capitol Police and was involved in crowd control on January 6th, 2021. Shauni Kerkhoff has been identified as a credible suspect, corroborated by evidence (including gait analysis) uncovered by Steve Baker and his team at Blaze Media, and subsequently confirmed by others.

A few things (of the many) that don’t add up:

Other video evidence of Brian Cole that night shows him in the Capitol area, but nowhere near the locations where the bombs were placed. He was a mile away at the time the bombs were being placed, and since it’s impossible for one person to be in two places at the same time, Brian cannot be the bomber.

Two phone pings were identified near the hooded person at the time the bombs were being placed. These pings were identified as coming from a “FirstNet” phone. FirstNet Service is only available to government (like Capitol Police), military and emergency personnel, not to civilians like Brian.

The hooded person in the surveillance video appears to be “Printing” (carrying) a hand gun underneath the hoodie. Why didn’t the Justice Department charge Brian with an additional crime, (one that carries a significant penalty) , since it’s unlawful for a private citizen to conceal carry in Washington D.C.?

The morning the FBI arrested Brian they searched his house, but did not confiscate two legally owned hand guns and several rounds of ammo . This, in spite of the fact (as noted above) the suspect in the video may have been carrying a gun. Additionally, ammo contains gunpowder which might be useful if you’re making bombs.

While serving the arrest warrant for a suspected “Bomb Maker” the agents didn’t evacuate any neighboring houses, not even the ones right next door to the Coles’ residence, why not? That’s a strange departure from the usual law enforcement protocol where the possibility of collateral damage exists. It’s as if they knew there was no real danger of an explosion.

There are many things about Brian’s sudden arrest and confinement that don’t make sense. It’s been a year now (he is not out on bail, but sits in jail awaiting trial just like the original J-6er’s did), but public awareness is nowhere close to what it should be, no doubt due to concerted efforts by mainstream (and some independent) media to bury the story. The goal in writing today is to spread awareness concerning this injustice, not to dive deeper into the details of Brians’ case, others have done very extensive work to that end already. Some additional resources are listed below:

If you are not following the Kyle Seraphin Show podcast I recommend you do so. Kyle, a former FBI agent himself, has compiled a very comprehensive library of important evidence pointing to a scapegoating of Brian Cole Jr. I also recommend following (and subscribing to) Steve Baker on X as well as Viva Frei. Viva can also be found on Rumble where he does a daily podcast. You can support Brian and his family with legal fees at the families Give Send Go Legal Defense Fund, and of course you can make noises in the ear of your particular breed of Congress critter or Senator, if you think it might help. As was the case with the original J6er’s, only wide public awareness can begin to move the wheels of justice.

Trumps talk about ending the deep state and draining the swamp seems to have been just that, talk. The governments most damning evidence against Brian Cole Jr. is not hard to explain away, as his capable defense team is doing in court, making this whole setup look transparent and amateurish. The Justice Department has set out to frame an innocent man in order to protect the likely real culprit, a member of Federal law enforcement (one of their own), but their story is weak and quickly comes undone when scrutinized by real journalists. The government found their patsy, they showed us the man, and now are trying desperately to show us the crime; just like in the good old Soviet days. Were they here to see it, Beria and Stalin would be proud.

#FreeBrianColeJr