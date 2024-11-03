As the month of November begins and we again turn our clocks back an hour (Thank God) it occurs to me, as it does twice a year every year, that the TIME to end this madness is long overdue! As one nation under God we must firmly resolve to never again “spring forward”.

The idea of Daylight Savings Time is often attributed to Benjamin Franklin, but this is not correct. A deeper dive into the genesis of this barbaric practice can be found here, if anyone really cares. One misconception about DSL is that Farmers lobbied hard for it. This makes no sense, after all why would people who must rise early to work their fields and tend their livestock want to do it in the dark?

“Early to bed and early to rise” returning to Franklin, “makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise”. Okay, maybe that hasn’t worked out personally, at least not the wealthy part…, or the wise part…, or…., oh never mind. Simply put: I’m a morning person and nothing says morning like a beautiful sunrise. However, if it remains dark for half of the morning can it really be called morning? Have a think on that. Additionally, if one hour is good then two hours must be even better, right? I propose we turn the clock back two full hours this year and never, ever, ever “spring forward” again. Can I get an Amen?

Seriously though: “LET US HOLD THIS TRUTH TO BE SELF EVIDENT,” Daylight Savings Time is, and always has been a dumb idea, and it’s time for it to be laid permanently upon the ash heap of history.