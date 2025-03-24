Team MAGA continued their domination of the Washington Woke’s in the DOGE BOWL by ending the first quarter strong with a HUGE sack of Woke Quarterback Randi Weingarten in the end zone. Head Coach Donald Trump eliminated the Federal Department of Ignorance by executive order thus extending team MAGA’s lead and capping off a first quarter of total dominance.

As this great moment in America’s History (long overdue) becomes reality let’s not get too excited. The game is not over by any stretch, and as we know the Washington team (a.k.a. The Swamp) has a long history of dominating games down the stretch. (After all they print money out of thin air, and Salary Cap??? Ha, they don’t need no stinking salary cap).

So what’s next? The first thing team MAGA must do to begin the second quarter, once they receive the free kick (a result of the Safety) from team Woke is to control the ball, use the clock, march down the field and score a touchdown. This touchdown is very important. It will be the result of Congress enshrining into law the President’s Executive Order eliminating the D.O.E., thus making it much harder to undo should the democrats take back the White House (God forbid).

Offensive Coordinator Mike Johnson, who came close to losing his job not long ago due to poor performance, has seemingly pulled things together and has the Offense humming as of late. He will need to continue this trend in order to keep pace with team MAGA’s extraordinary Defense (headed by Coordinator Stephen Miller) that has played “lights out” lately. The Defense continues its complete domination of opposing offenses, led by Defensive End Elon “Chainsaw” Musk, who routinely and relentlessly cuts through blockers (Bureaucrats) to snuff out opposing running backs before they can get up to speed, and also leads the league in Q.B. sacks. Musk is backed up by the extraordinary talents of Tom Homan (A Real Beast!) at Middle Linebacker, rookie Safety Kash Patel and newly acquired veteran Cornerback Dan Bongino.

Team MAGA must build upon their huge lead before heading into the locker room for halftime because The Woke’s are notoriously a second half powerhouse. This game, in spite of MAGA’s huge lead, will be decided beginning in the third quarter, which will likely not kick-off until after the midterm elections. Team MAGA’s second half strategy should be two fold: 1) Get school choice for all parents and their kids. The education money needs to go directly to the families in the form of a voucher or something “portable” and not go through the corrupt school system. 2) The teacher unions need to be eliminated or at least significantly disempowered, as they are basically a money laundering scheme for the Democrat party, and always have been. They have never been about the students. All public sector unions, except maybe Police and Firefighters should be eliminated, but especially the teacher unions. Even FDR (at least publicly) didn’t think that government employees should be allowed to unionize.

If team MAGA is to ultimately win this game they must defeat the Ignorance Industrial Complex. This means going beyond just eliminating the D.O.E. It must also include dealing a meaningful and permanent blow to the teacher unions. So, congrats to team MAGA on executing a disciplined and effective game plan thus far, but please keep playing hard right up to and through the final gun. Secure this HUGE victory for team AMERICA!

In conclusion everyone, enjoy the second quarter and be sure to stick around for the halftime show, I hear Kid Rock will be performing. AWESOME!