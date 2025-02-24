Okay, I didn’t actually GO to a movie theatre, buy a ticket and a $20 tub of popcorn and spend two hours shifting left to right in my seat in unison with the guy sitting in front of me who had an enormous head (I may be giving away the fact that I haven’t been out to the movies in many years, I hear the new theaters are much nicer and more comfortable than back in the day). Regardless, Saturday afternoon I was drafting a post for this newsletter about DOGE and the ongoing kerfuffle surrounding Elon and his chainsaw but the words weren’t coming together, probably because everyone else has already written pretty much everything that needs writing regarding DOGE, so I soon figured out that I really didn’t have much to add. So, I did what most writers (in my case I use that term loosely) do when the words stop flowing, I grabbed a stiff drink and turned on the TV to watch a movie.

The movie I settled on was one I’ve passed over a time or two recently thinking hey: “that looks interesting” but ultimately moving on to something else. This day however I hit the PLAY button. The title of the movie is Old Henry and even though I generally don’t critique movies and don’t ever consult movie critics in any way to make a decision about what to watch or not to watch, I’m critiquing this here movie and giving it a big thumbs up!

Obviously tastes in movies are subjective and vary from individual to individual, that’s why “so called” Professional Movie Critics are a waste of time, it’s just someone else with an opinion. If your taste trends more toward flashy, fantastic CGI special effects type films, you may find something like Captain America or Star Wars 700 (I think that’s the number they’re up to by now) more to your liking. As I said, taste in films is subjective. You do you.

However, if you like gritty westerns as I do, you might enjoy this production, it sort of reminds me of Clint Eastwoods UNFORGIVEN, generally considered one of his best movies and definitely a favorite of mine. Without spoiling the ending, it revolves around a real person, a name right out of history that you would recognize if I told you. I suggest that if you don’t know the legendary figure I’m referring to, don’t look it up ahead of time. Just watch the movie as I did, that way the ending will be even better.

So, that’s my newsletter for this day. As for DOGE and what Elon is doing with his chainsaw I’ll just echo the words of Tim McGraw: I LIKE IT, I LOVE IT, I WANT SOME MORE OF IT!

Rock on Elon!!!!!

Oh, if you have seen Old Henry or if you take my recommendation and watch it, feel free to share this post around and/or let me know what you thought of Old Henry (like or not) in the comments section.